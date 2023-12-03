Game Changer shoot is 80 percent Done

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer shoot is delayed and the release is pushed due to various reasons. The film’s director Shankar had to resume the shoot of Indian 2 and this was the major reason for the delay in Game Changer. Mega fans are left disappointed with the delay. As per the latest update, over 80 percent of the shoot of Game Changer is done. The recent schedule of 15 days is wrapped up in Mysore and the pending portions will be completed very soon. The film’s producer Dil Raju himself revealed the news during his media interaction.

Ram Charan will complete the shoot of Game Changer at the earliest and he will move on to his next film. Kiara Advani is the leading lady in Game Changer and Srikanth, Anjali will be seen in other important roles. Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role in this social drama. The film’s release date will be announced soon after the shoot gets wrapped up.