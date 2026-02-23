Samantha about her Relationship with Raj Nidimoru

It was not a smooth sail for Samantha right from the start of her career. After she achieved stardom, the actress got married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The actors parted ways and soon Samantha suffered from Myositis. The actress now married Bollywood filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Speaking to a top magazine, the actress opened about her life and about her relationship with Raj.

“Thankfully, I am vulnerable enough to accept that kind of love and friendship. I am a much better person because of the relationship I am in. Because of the person Raj is. I met an old friend a few days ago and she sent me a voice note afterwards saying, ‘This is the first time in a long time that I feel like you’re not struggling to breathe.’ I am not performing anymore” told the actress.

Samantha’s next film is Maa Inti Bangaaram and the film is announced for May release during the summer holidays. Raj has penned the script and he is co-producing the film along with Samantha.