Samantha gets intense training for her Next

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is truly an inspiration. After battling autoimmune Myositis, the actress actively participated in the shoot of her upcoming movie. She kept sharing her workout sessions and interacting with her fans through social media. Currently, Samantha is in Nainital shooting for Citadel. The actress is specially getting trained for a high-octane action scene at an 8-degree temperature.

Samantha was boxing with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben in the video that is now viral. The makers have roped in Hollywood stunt masters for Citadel. After The Family Man 2 series, this is her next action-related project. Significant portions are already shot in Mumbai locales and the makers are also planning to shoot in Eastern European countries.

Samantha is waiting for her next release, Shaakumtalam which is scheduled to release on the 14th of March. She will also join Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi by March first week.