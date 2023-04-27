Sand mafia ruling the roost now in AP, says Lokesh

The sand mafia is ruling the roost in the State after the YSRCP came to power and once the TDP is back into ruling stringent measures will be taken against this mafia, observed Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary and former minister.

During his Yuva Galam pada yatra, the villagers of Chetnihalli and Madhavarm of Mantralayam Assembly segment told Lokesh that the roads not only in their village but in the neighbouring areas too, are getting badly damaged due to the regular transport of sand and no measures are taken to repaid these roads following which they are facing problems.

Maintaining that the sand mafia will be completely controlled once the TDP forms the government again, Lokesh promised the villagers that all the measures will be taken to solve their problems. He told them that the TDP always accords highest priority for providing basic amenities in rural areas.

When Lokesh had an interaction with Valmiki and Boya community people at Mantralayam, they said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has taken them for a ride by not fulfilling the promise that they will be given the ST status. Also, they are not getting any benefits that are being given for BCs and that they are not getting any welfare schemes.

Promising a separate legislation will be enacted for the safety and security of BCs once the TDP is back in power, Lokesh promised them that even the expenses for legal fight for them will be met by the next government. Funds will be allocated to BCs as per their population ratio, he said and assured them that the Adarana scheme will also be revived.

Though the TDP, when in power, passed a resolution in the Assembly that the Satyapal Committee recommendations be implemented, now Jagan who took the Boyas and Valmiks for a ride for the past four years, has now decided to include these two communities to give ST status only in four districts, Lokesh remarked.