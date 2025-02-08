Sandhya Stampede Incident Sri Tej to be sent to Rehab?

It is quite unfortunate that a woman named Revathi lost her life in Sandhya theatre stampede during the release of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Her son Sri Tej is still battling for life and it has been almost 2 months since he was admitted to hospital. His health condition did not improve and the family of Allu Arjun are in frequent touch with them and the doctors of KIMS Hospital. As per the update, the doctors have advised to send Sri Tej to a rehabilitation centre. The doctors revealed that there are no medical procedures left and rehabilitation is the only option left.

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha recently met Sri Tej in hospital. There are reports that Sri Tej will be shifted abroad for better medical facilities but nothing has been finalized. Sri Tej is unable to speak and he is not recognizing anyone. He is only able to open his eyes as per the reports from the hospital. The doctors informed that Sri Tej is no longer on a ventilator. Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas are personally on a hunt for the best medical procedure to be performed to Sri Tej to get him back to normal. They are also inquiring about the rehabilitation centres. The Telangana government too kept a close watch on the health of Sri Tej. Allu Arjun along with the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule have donated a big amount for the recovery of Sri Tej and they are ready to spend more for his recovery.