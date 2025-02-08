x
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Sandhya Stampede Incident Sri Tej to be sent to Rehab?

Published on February 8, 2025 by nethra

Sandhya Stampede Incident Sri Tej to be sent to Rehab?

Sandhya Stampede Incident Sri Tej to be sent to Rehab

It is quite unfortunate that a woman named Revathi lost her life in Sandhya theatre stampede during the release of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Her son Sri Tej is still battling for life and it has been almost 2 months since he was admitted to hospital. His health condition did not improve and the family of Allu Arjun are in frequent touch with them and the doctors of KIMS Hospital. As per the update, the doctors have advised to send Sri Tej to a rehabilitation centre. The doctors revealed that there are no medical procedures left and rehabilitation is the only option left.

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha recently met Sri Tej in hospital. There are reports that Sri Tej will be shifted abroad for better medical facilities but nothing has been finalized. Sri Tej is unable to speak and he is not recognizing anyone. He is only able to open his eyes as per the reports from the hospital. The doctors informed that Sri Tej is no longer on a ventilator. Allu Aravind and Bunny Vas are personally on a hunt for the best medical procedure to be performed to Sri Tej to get him back to normal. They are also inquiring about the rehabilitation centres. The Telangana government too kept a close watch on the health of Sri Tej. Allu Arjun along with the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule have donated a big amount for the recovery of Sri Tej and they are ready to spend more for his recovery.

