Saraswati Pushkaralu begin

The sacred Saraswati Pushkaralu began on Thursday, with auspicious Pooja and traditional rituals. Madhavananda Saraswati launched the Saraswati Pushkaralu by performing traditional pooja. The auspicious Pushkaralu will go on till May 26.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, along with his family members, took holy dip in the Saraswati Pushkaralu and later performed special Poojas.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with family members will take holy dip in Saraswati Pushkaralu in the evening. He will take part in religious ceremonies on the occasion and launch a 10-ft statue of Goddess Saraswati Devi.

Saraswati Pushkaralu are being held at Kaleshwaram in Bhupalpalli district. About 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh devotees are expected to take holy snan in the Pushkaralu. So, Telangana Government has made arrangements accordingly. Temporary tent city has been erected for the convenience of devotees. Transportation facilities have been spruced up and special buses are being run from all areas.

During the Pushkaralu, every day from 6 45 PM to 7 35 PM Navaratna Mala Harathi will be given. Special programs and events, both devotional and cultural, will be held.