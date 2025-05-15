Rashmika launches Anand Deverakonda’s Film

After the super success of Baby, young actor Anand Deverakonda is choosy and is quite selective. He is shooting for a film and he launched a new project today. 90s fame Aditya Haasan will direct this entertainer and the pooja ceremony of this project was held today in Hyderabad. Top actress Rashmika Mandanna launched the film and attended the event as Chief Guest. The film is said to be an entertainer and the regular shoot starts in June. Baby co-star Vaishnavi Chaitanya is the leading lady.

Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios are the producers. Sivaji, Venky Atluri and Kalyan Shankar attended the launch as special guests. Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the music and background score for this untitled film.