Sarath Babu Health Update

Veteran actor Sarath Babu was hospitalized in Banglore a few weeks ago. The actor’s family shifted him to Hyderabad after some last-minute health complications aroused. 71-year-old Sarath Babu was shifted to ICU at AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli.

Sarath Babu is showing improvement and at the moment his health condition is currently stable. As the actor’s vitals were normal, he was shifted to the general room from ICU. But Hospital management is calm about his discharge and believed that the actor is currently under observation. Southern film actors and industry circles are praying for the actor’s recovery.