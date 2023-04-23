Vikram opens up about his 23-odd surgeries

As part of Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 movie promotions, he shared about the early struggles he has gone through. Vikram at the age of 12, while riding a pillion on his friend’s bike, met with an accident where his right leg was completely crushed from knee to ankle.

Vikram’s bones were crushed, and his tissues and skin were damaged badly. When doctors of Rayapeta Hospital suggested removing his leg, Vikram’s mother dint sign the consent form. At one stage, there was only a 2 per cent chance of saving the right leg. He said that the accident took four years for him to completely walk. He was in a wheelchair for 3 years and was on crutches for one year. Vikram underwent 23 surgeries to save his leg. Even after the treatment was completed, Vikram has to visit the hospital frequently due to infections.

This is known news as Vikram has shared this many times. But, the actor’s will power and dedication need to be addressed every time, what made him highly successful today.