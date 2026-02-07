x
Seetha Payanam Trailer: Emotional Love Ride

Published on February 7, 2026 by nymisha

Action King Arjun dons multiple hats as director, producer, and actor in a special role for his upcoming film Seetha Payanam. Produced under his banner Shree Raam Films International, it stars his daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan in the lead roles. The trailer is out now.

Seetha, a young chef, sees her quiet life upended when she half-heartedly lets a stranger join her long drive- but with one odd rule- every call he receives must go on loudspeaker. What starts as a simple request spirals into a tense, unpredictable journey.

Aishwarya infuses her role with charm and gravitas, while debutant Niranjan displays impressive control. Sathyaraj slips seamlessly into the protective father figure, and Prakash Raj packs emotional punch in his brief yet powerful appearance. Dhruva Sarja’s fiery cameo adds instant mass appeal, with Arjun’s own turn ramping up the intensity.

G Balamurugan’s visuals capture lively road-trip aesthetics, Anup Rubens’ score elegantly underscores the mood shifts, and Sai Madhav Burra’s dialogues make the emotional beats hit hard.

Overall, the trailer promises Seetha Payanam as a gripping emotional love ride, set for Valentine’s Day release on February 14.

