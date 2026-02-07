Funky trailer: Slapstick Comedy and Serious Entertainment

The trailer of Vishwak Sen and Anudeep KV’s FUNKY unveiled today and it sets a lively tone, showcasing a blend of slapstick humour and chaotic storytelling that instantly grabs attention. With its fast-paced comedy and vibrant visuals, the trailer hints at an absolute laugh riot.

Vishwak Sen appears energetic and his timing really brings laughs. Beautiful Kayadu Lohar complements him with a breezy and engaging performance. Their pairing adds freshness to the film, supported by a strong ensemble cast that delivers consistent laughs.

Naresh and other cast also gets good fun moments especially the assistant directors gang. The quirky background score and energetic cut adds a more fun vibe. Director Anudeep KV returns to the genre that earned him widespread acclaim, crafting a story filled with eccentric characters and exaggerated situations.

The film is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. Known for backing stylish and well-mounted projects, the makers promise a grand theatrical experience. FUNKY is set for release on February 13, 2026.