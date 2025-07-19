Sekhar Kammula penning A Love Story

Sekhar Kammula’s recent film Kubera is a decent hit and the film featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime. Sekhar Kammula usually takes a long time to complete his scripts and he also takes a longer time to complete the shoots. Sekhar Kammula is currently working on two scripts: one for Nani and the other is a love story. He is in plans to cast young faces for the new age love story.

Sekhar Kammula will take a year to work on the script before he starts the casting process. He also narrated a plot to Nani and got his nod long ago. Nani has several films lined up and he has no time for Sekhar Kammula’s project for now. But Sekhar Kammula will complete the script of Nani’s film along with the love story. For now, it is unclear which project will roll first. Asian Suniel will produce the upcoming films of Sekhar Kammula.