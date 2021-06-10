Sesh’s Major Overseas Business Closed

Hero Adivi Sesh is making his Bollywood debut with Major for which he also wrote the script. The film’s teaser got tremendous response and hiked expectations on the movie. Since the film’s story is based on the life of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, there is good anticipation in all the languages.

In the meantime, Major is registering good pre-release business. Renowned distribution company Weekend Cinema in collaboration with Southern Star International has grabbed the overseas rights of the film. The makers too made official confirmation regarding the same.

The film’s release was pushed due to uncertainty prevailing about the reopening of movie theatres due to second wave of coronavirus.