Sharwanand’s Bhogi joins Summer Race

Young actor Sharwanand has taken months to transform himself and he is back to work. The actor is done with the shoot of Biker and the film is announced for December 6th release. The teaser looked promising and the film is carrying decent expectations. Sharwanand is also completing the shoot of Naari Naari Naduma Murari and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. The pending portions of the shoot of this film will be completed this month.

Sharwanand also joined the shoot of Bhogi, a mass entertainer that is directed by Sampath Nandi. The film’s shoot resumed recently after Sharwanand has allocated dates for the project. The actor has to work for 60 days to complete the film and he is in plans to complete the shoot by the end of February. The makers are in plans to release Bhogi in summer 2026. KK Radha Mohan is the producer of this mass entertainer. After completing Bhogi, Sharwanand will work with Srinu Vaitla for an interesting film that will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is yet to be announced officially.