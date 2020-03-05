Sharwanand’s Sreekaram walks out of summer race

Promising actor Sharwanand is not a happy man after his recent offerings ended up as disasters. He pinned many hopes on Jaanu and the film bombed badly at the box-office. A depressed Sharwanand kept the shoot of his upcoming film Sreekaram on hold and rushed to USA. It has been two weeks and the makers are waiting for the arrival of the actor. Sharwanand hasn’t made any clarification about his arrival to date.

Sreekaram has 22 days of shoot left and the makers already announced that the film would hit the screens on April 24th. It is completely impossible for the film to make it for the planned release. With May packed with several films, the producers Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are left worried. Sreekaram will not release as per the plan for summer and may release post-summer as per the ongoing happenings.

Kishore Reddy is the director of Sreekaram and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady. 14 Reels Plus are the producers.