Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Charged in Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case

Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have been facing allegations in a Rs 60 crore fraud case after a businessman named Deepak Kothari filed a complaint. The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a First Information Report (FIR) based on the investigation done as per the complaint registered. The Economic Offences Wing has found evidence. The businessman has requested the Enforcement Directorate to seize the money that was misused by the couple.

They will also seek the attachment of assets as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are now Charged in this case and the scope of the probe in Rs 60 crore fraud is likely to expand. Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were directors of now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited and they duped Kothari of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal. Deepak Kothari alleged that the couple used the funds for their personal benefits. The court recently asked Shilpa Shetty to repay Rs 60 crores if she wishes to travel abroad. The investigation is on and Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra seem to be in new trouble.