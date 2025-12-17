x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sreeleela about AI-generated Nonsense

Published on December 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Charged in Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case
image
Sreeleela about AI-generated Nonsense
image
Custodial Assault Case Takes New Turn as Former CID Chief Speaks Out
image
Shambhala generates Terrific Buzz
image
Proud Moment: Rajamouli promoting James Cameron’s Film

Sreeleela about AI-generated Nonsense

A lot of celebrities have been facing trouble because of AI-generated images, videos and other content. Several celebrities have taken social media to urge the netizens and people not to misuse AI. Sreeleela is the latest one to raise her voice against AI-generated content. She urged everyone to stand by them and she requested not to misuse AI.

“I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support Al-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion. Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment. I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice. I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone. With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us. The authorities will be taking it over from here” posted Sreeleela on her social media page.

Next Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Charged in Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case Previous Custodial Assault Case Takes New Turn as Former CID Chief Speaks Out
else

TRENDING

image
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Charged in Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case
image
Sreeleela about AI-generated Nonsense
image
Shambhala generates Terrific Buzz

Latest

image
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Charged in Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case
image
Sreeleela about AI-generated Nonsense
image
Custodial Assault Case Takes New Turn as Former CID Chief Speaks Out
image
Shambhala generates Terrific Buzz
image
Proud Moment: Rajamouli promoting James Cameron’s Film

Most Read

image
Custodial Assault Case Takes New Turn as Former CID Chief Speaks Out
image
Luxury Hospitality Giants Pitch Plans to Transform Rushikonda Buildings into Global Tourism Landmark
image
Editorial Review: Pawan Kalyan’s 2025 as Deputy Chief Minister: A Year in Motion

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics