Sreeleela about AI-generated Nonsense

A lot of celebrities have been facing trouble because of AI-generated images, videos and other content. Several celebrities have taken social media to urge the netizens and people not to misuse AI. Sreeleela is the latest one to raise her voice against AI-generated content. She urged everyone to stand by them and she requested not to misuse AI.

“I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support Al-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion. Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment. I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice. I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone. With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us. The authorities will be taking it over from here” posted Sreeleela on her social media page.