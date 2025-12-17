x
Home > Politics

Custodial Assault Case Takes New Turn as Former CID Chief Speaks Out

Published on December 17, 2025 by swathy

Custodial Assault Case Takes New Turn as Former CID Chief Speaks Out

The case involving Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju has taken a fresh turn. The incident happened in the YSRCP government, when Raghurama Krishnam Raju, then a sitting MP, was arrested on sedition charges and allegedly subjected to custodial assault while in CID custody.

Following his complaint, the present coalition government registered a case and recently summoned the former CID chief, IPS officer P V Sunil Kumar, who is currently under suspension, for questioning. Soon after appearing for the inquiry, Sunil Kumar made a public statement on social media that has sparked widespread debate.

In his post, Sunil Kumar said that his suspension was justified if it helped ensure a fair investigation. However, he questioned why the same principle was not being applied to Raghurama Krishnam Raju. He argued that if the objective was equal justice, then Raghurama Krishnam Raju should also be removed from all constitutional positions, including the Deputy Speaker post, to allow an impartial CBI probe. He stressed that the message should be clear that the law applies equally to everyone.

It may be noted that the government suspended Sunil Kumar, citing violations of service rules, including undertaking multiple foreign trips without prior approval. His suspension was not limited to the custodial assault case alone.

Meanwhile, another legal development has added complexity to the situation. In a separate matter involving alleged bank loan fraud linked to a company named Ind Bharath, the Supreme Court recently lifted the stay on the CBI investigation against Raghurama Krishnam Raju. The court ruled that a case cannot be quashed merely because notices were not issued before the registration of the FIR. With this decision, the CBI has been cleared to resume its investigation.

In this backdrop, Sunil Kumar’s remarks are being seen as an indirect appeal to the government to reconsider Raghurama Krishnam Raju’s continuation as Deputy Speaker.

