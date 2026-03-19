Shirdi Sai Transformers Under Scanner as AP High Court Warns of Penalties Over Quality Concerns

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has put the spotlight on transformer supplies in the state, raising serious questions about quality and pricing. The court made it clear that strict action will follow if the transformers supplied by Shirdi Sai Electricals Private Limited fail to meet prescribed standards.

The issue reached the court after a public interest litigation filed by retired IPS officer A. B. Venkateswara Rao. The petition alleges irregularities in the tender process and supply of transformers since 2021. It also seeks a CBI investigation into the matter.

During the hearing, the court said it would get the equipment examined by experts from the Bureau of Indian Standards. This step is aimed at verifying whether the transformers meet the required specifications. The bench stated that if any lapses are found, penalties will be imposed on the company.

The court also issued notices to senior officials, including the Energy Department Secretary, the heads of AP Transco and APSPDCL, and the company involved. Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan are hearing the matter.

The petitioner’s counsel raised sharp concerns on both cost and quality. He pointed out that similar transformers are supplied in Telangana for about Rs 85,000. In Andhra Pradesh, the same category is said to cost close to Rs 1.40 lakh. This difference of nearly Rs 55,000 has raised questions. It was also argued that while the tender required 5-star rated transformers, only 3-star rated units were supplied.

The state government defended its position in court. Advocate General Srinivas said the company has been supplying transformers since 2022 and questioned the delay in filing the petition. He requested time to submit detailed records and clarify the claims.

The court, however, did not dismiss the concerns. It observed that the petitioner, who retired in 2024, may have approached the court after gathering sufficient information. The bench indicated that the matter deserves a proper hearing and cannot be brushed aside.

The case has now been adjourned. The next hearing is expected to bring more clarity as both sides present detailed submissions. The outcome could have a wider impact on public procurement practices and quality checks in the power sector.