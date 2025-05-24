x
Shocking Allegations on Shankar

Published on May 24, 2025 by swathy

Shocking Allegations on Shankar

shankar about game changer and indian3

Top director Shankar has been falling short of expectations from the past few years. His recent attempts Indian 2 and Game Changer ended up as huge cost failures and the producers of these films lost big money. Ram Charan’s Game Changer is a huge shock for Dil Raju as a producer. Shankar and his work have been badly criticized. The film’s editor Shameer Muhammed made sensational allegations against Shankar in one of his recent interviews. He said that the movie was shot for seven and a half hours and he finally trimmed it for three hours.

Shameer Muhammed also said that he worked on the project for three years and he walked out of the project due to his other commitments as an Editor. He said that he had a very bad experience working with Shankar. Shooting a film for 7.5 hours is a costly affair considering the day-to-day expenses and remunerations. The budget was almost tripled for Game Changer though the film’s producer Dil Raju did not admit about it. Shankar is known for cost failures and most of his films are never completed on the planned budgets.

Earlier, Lyca Productions lost big money because of 2.0 and Indian 2. Shankar has to take a break, recollect his mistakes and make a comeback with a perfect plan. Else, he would be left with no opportunities.

