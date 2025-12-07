x
Home > Politics

SIT Names Jogi Ramesh as Mastermind in Fake Liquor Racket

Published on December 7, 2025 by Sanyogita

SIT Names Jogi Ramesh as Mastermind in Fake Liquor Racket

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) report has triggered shockwaves across Andhra Pradesh, revealing that the fake liquor manufacturing units uncovered in Mulakalacheruvu and Ibrahimpatnam were not isolated illegal setups but part of a larger political conspiracy. The SIT concluded that former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh played the central role in establishing and protecting these units, pushing the entire operation from behind the scenes.
According to the 55-page preliminary chargesheet, Jogi Ramesh used the prime accused, Addepalli Janardhan Rao (A-1), as a pawn. The SIT states that Ramesh promised Janardhan Rao three crore rupees to run the operation and later manipulated him into leaving the country to escape scrutiny. Investigators say the intention was clear. The fake liquor racket was designed to create trouble for the new coalition government and push a narrative of administrative failure.

The SIT findings reveal a long-standing partnership. Ramesh and his brother had business ties with Janardhan’s family for years. Their influence extended deep into the liquor syndicates of Ibrahimpatnam and Telangana. During the YSRCP regime, Janardhan Rao and his associates allegedly purchased cheap liquor from Telangana, filled it into fresh bottles in Andhra Pradesh and sold it at high margins. SIT officials recorded that Janardhan paid Ramesh and his brother three to five lakh rupees every two months to keep raids away.

The chargesheet narrates how the conspiracy grew after the new government took office. Sensing increasing surveillance, Janardhan halted his illegal activities. However, SIT says Jogi Ramesh revived the entire operation for political gain. The plan began in Mulakalacheruvu, where a fake liquor unit was first set up. After producing stock, Jogi Ramesh allegedly ensured the information reached excise teams, leading to a planned raid intended to embarrass the coalition government. When this failed to create the expected backlash, a second raid was orchestrated at the Ibrahimpatnam unit.

One of the most striking revelations is Jogi Ramesh’s attempt to send Janardhan Rao out of the country. When Ramesh learned that Janardhan had recently supported an opponent during elections, he framed a new strategy. The SIT found that on September 24, after being offered three crore rupees, Janardhan left for Africa at Ramesh’s insistence. Soon after, coordinated leaks about the fake factories began circulating, aimed at sparking public outrage.

The SIT has filed charges against eight individuals, including Janardhan Rao (A-1), Jaganmohan Rao (A-2), Nakirikanti Ravi (A-4), Badal Das (A-7), Pradeep Das (A-8), Dondeti Srinivas Reddy (A-11), Angaluru Venkata Kalyan (A-12) and Tirumalachetti Srinivasa Rao (A-13). The report notes that the government suffered a loss of nine crore rupees due to the illegal liquor racket and that the investigation is ongoing.

