Home > Movie News

Suriya47 Launched in a Grand Manner

Published on December 7, 2025 by sankar

Suriya47 Launched in a Grand Manner

Suriya has signed his 47th film, an interesting attempt and it would be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan. The film has been launched in a grand manner this morning and the shooting formalities will start from tomorrow in Kerala. Malayalam actors Nazriya and Naslen will be seen in other prominent roles. Jithu Madhavan earlier directed a blockbuster like Aavesham in the past. The film will be shot simultaneously in Tamil and Malayalam languages and it would be dubbed into other languages.

Nazriya is the leading lady beside Suriya in this untitled film. Sushin Shyam will score the music and background score for this interesting attempt. Zhagaram Studios LLP are the producers. Suriya will be seen essaying the role of a powerful cop in this action drama. Suriya has completed the shoot of Karuppu which is due for January 2026 release and he is shooting for his 46th film directed by Venky Atluri. This film releases in summer 2026. Suriya47 will have its release during the last quarter of 2026.

