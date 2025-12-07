Thaman Sparks Silent Storm With #NewGuyInTown

Music sensation Thaman S has set social media buzzing with a post that has instantly grabbed attention. Using the hashtag #NewGuyInTown, Thaman shared a cryptic line that reads, “He doesn’t say much. But his arrival will make all the noise,” sending film lovers into a frenzy of speculation.

The post is believed to be linked to an upcoming Telugu project that promises a modern, experimental treatment, blending romance and action. While the makers have kept the identity of the lead actor tightly under wraps, the mystery surrounding this “silent storm” has only amplified curiosity across the industry.

The production house has confirmed that the title and glimpse will be unveiled on December 14. With Thaman’s proven track record of delivering blockbuster music and a buzzworthy mystery at its core, this project has already begun building strong anticipation.

The film is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.