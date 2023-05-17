Small Film – Big Responsibility

By
Telugu360
-
0

Anni Manchi Sakunamule is a small film by its lead cast but not its budget. Swapna Cinema bankrolled the film on an uncompromising budget with a huge supporting cast and shooting in exotic locations abroad.

Coming to the topic, the small film directed by Nandini Reddy has got a big responsibility now. It will be four weeks by the time of Anni Manchi Sakunamule release, that the industry had witnessed a hit.

All the films that released after Virupaksha release ended up as duds at the box office.

All eyes are on Anni Manchi Sakunamule to break the losing streak and deliver a hit to the industry.

Nandini Reddy is a reasonable director and Swapna Cinema is known as a hit factory with their success streak of Yevade Subrahmanyam, Mahanati, and Sita Ramam. So, industry is hopeful of bagging a hit.

The movie success is also important for its lead hero – Santosh Sobhan. The actor is still in search of his first hit and is down by back to back failures in recent times.

