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Home > Politics

Smartphones Turning Dangerous for Young Women, Warns Hyderabad CP Sajjanar

Published on March 21, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Smartphones Turning Dangerous for Young Women, Warns Hyderabad CP Sajjanar

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has raised serious concerns over the growing misuse of social media and smartphones, especially among young women. He warned that what fits in the palm today is slowly becoming a source of danger for many.

Sajjanar said the rise in social media usage has led to an increase in interactions with strangers. These connections may look harmless at first, but often lead to serious consequences. He expressed concern after coming across several recent incidents that highlight how young women are being trapped by cyber criminals.

According to him, offenders are using fake profiles with attractive photos of actors or good-looking individuals. They send friend requests on platforms like Facebook and Instagram and slowly build trust. Once the victim gets comfortable, they are convinced to share personal photos or videos.

The situation takes a dangerous turn soon after. The same individuals begin blackmailing the victims using those images. In many cases, the content is edited or morphed to increase pressure. Victims are then threatened and asked for money or forced into meeting in person.

Sajjanar pointed out that fear of social stigma stops many young women from speaking out. Some silently suffer mental stress and continue paying money. In extreme cases, this pressure has led to tragic outcomes.

He made a direct appeal to young women not to panic in such situations. He urged them not to give in to blackmail and never consider harming themselves. He advised them to immediately inform parents or trusted friends and approach the police without hesitation. He assured that support will always be available and encouraged victims to call 100 for immediate help.

He also called on parents to play a more active role. Spending time with children and understanding their online activities can help prevent such incidents. Awareness and communication within families can act as the first line of protection.

At the same time, Sajjanar issued a strong warning to cyber criminals. He said using fake profiles, numbers, or VPNs will not protect them. Law enforcement agencies have the tools to track and catch offenders wherever they are. He made it clear that strict action will be taken under the law.

His message is simple and direct. Social media can be useful, but it must be used with caution. Awareness, alertness, and timely action can prevent serious harm.

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