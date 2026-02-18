x
Home > Politics

SP Clarification: Main Accused in Madanapalle Minor Girl Murder Case Found Dead

Published on February 18, 2026 by Sanyogita

SP Clarification: Main Accused in Madanapalle Minor Girl Murder Case Found Dead

A major development has emerged in the tragic murder case of a seven-year-old girl in Madanapalle. The main accused, Kulavardhan, was found dead in a lake at Kanasanipalle in Kurabalakota mandal.

District Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kunubilli addressed the media and confirmed that an unidentified body was discovered in the lake on Wednesday morning. The body was later identified by family members as that of Kulavardhan. The remains have been shifted to the Madanapalle Government Hospital mortuary. A postmortem examination will be conducted after the arrival of his relatives.

According to the police, Kulavardhan was taken into custody on Tuesday from his residence in connection with the murder investigation. While being shifted to the police station, he allegedly managed to escape from police custody. Following his escape, three special teams were formed to trace him and an intensive search operation was launched.

On Wednesday morning, his body was found floating in the lake. Preliminary investigation suggests that he died by suicide. Officials have stated that further details will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is released.

The shocking case had already triggered widespread outrage in the region. Police have assured that all legal procedures will be followed and a detailed report will be submitted after the completion of the investigation.

