Sukumar earns big through Uppena

Top director Sukumar supervised a small film Uppena that is directed by his protege Buchi Babu. Sukumar co-produced the film along with Mythri Movie Makers and kept a special focus on the project. The entire money was pooled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar will enjoy half of the profits for supervising the entire project. Uppena is a smashing hit at the box-office and the film will collect Rs 50 crores in the final run in theatres. The non-theatrical rights of the film too fetched good deals for the makers.

The makers are expected to earn Rs 40 crores profits through the film and Sukumar will earn Rs 20 crores from the profits. This is almost equal to the remuneration Sukumar takes for a film. Uppena left everyone in huge profits. The makers also paid good amounts for Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, Buchi Babu after the film ended up as a super hit.