Super Hit Combo back on Cards

Vishal and director Hari teaming up for the third time after delivering two successful films ‘Bharani’ and ‘Pooja’. Vishal is struggling for success and his last outing ‘Laatti’ was a disaster. This time he is trying his luck with his star director Hari.

The film is tentatively titled VIshal34. The film is going to be a mass action drama. Film-makers kick-started the film officially today with a pooja ceremony. Vishal will be seen as a doctor in this mass entertainer. Karthik Subbaraj’s production house Stone Bench Films and Zee Studies are bankrolling the project. On flip side, Vishal wrapped his Mark Antony film shoot, which is in Aadhik Ravichander’s direction.