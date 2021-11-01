Superstar Rajinikanth’s health updates

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital recently and the news left his fans in panic. Soon, the hospital authorities released a health bulletin saying that he underwent “Carotid Artery Revascularization” on Friday. The veteran actor is doing extremely fine and he was discharged from the hospital last night. The actor will take rest for the next few weeks. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Rajinikanth in the hospital recently and inquired about his health.

Rajinikanth’s next film Peddanna (Annaatthe) is slated for release this week during Diwali. The film is directed by Siva and Sun Pictures produced the film. Rajinikanth turned quite selective and he is yet to announce his next film for now. He also decided to stay away from politics and changed plans about his political debut last year.