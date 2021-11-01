How Kesineni Nani turned the tables against Bonda-Buddha-Meera combine?

The politics in Vijayawada took a sudden turn with a sulking Kesineni Nani becoming suddenly active in the TDP affairs. While Nani, who many thought would leave the TDP, is hyper active, hitherto active Bonda Uma and Buddha Venkanna are now sulking. They have suddenly lapsed into silence mode.

The recent municipal corporation elections have left the TDP deeply divided. Deep differences arose between MP Kesineni Nani, who wanted to project his daughter Shweta as the mayoral candidate. Seniors Bonda Umamaheshwara Rao, former MLC Buddha venkanna and another senior leader Nagul Meera strongly opposed it. As a result, Nani began sulking and threatened that he would leave the party.

Meanwhile, the issue of the YSRCP attacks on TDP offices in the wake of Pattabhi’s comments on YS Jagan came to the fore. Nani, who was inactive till then, suddenly became active and joined the protests. He played a very active role in organizing the protests. During this deeksha, both Nani and Chandrababu had a secret meeting in Chandrababu’s bus. Later, Nani also played an active role in securing an appointment with the President of India. Soon after this programme, Chandrababu announced the Vijayawada Parliamentary Committee and filled it with Kesineni Nani’s supporters. This has left the Buddha-Bonda-Nagul combine disappointed.

As a result, while Kesineni and his team are over-the-moon, the Bonda-Buddha-Meera team is disappointed. They feel that they do not have many options. They do not know how to tackle the situation. The party workers feel that as of now Nani has gained an upper hand in Vijayawada TDP. One needs to wait for the Bonda-Buddha-Meera combine to react to this new development.