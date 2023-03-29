Supreme Court sets April 30 deadline for Viveka murder case probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set the new deadline for the CBI to complete the investigation of the former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The court had directed the national investigating body to complete the investigation and submit the reports to the court.

The court also shifted the investigation officer of the CBI. The court appointed CBI DIG K R Chaurasia to lead the new investigation team. The court also appointed senior officials Vikas Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Navin Punia, Ankit Yadav and others as members of the Special Investigation Team.

The court directed the new SIT of the CBI to have a complete investigation into the murder and wanted the conspiracy also to be investigated and exposed. The court expressed displeasure over the inordinate delay in the investigation. It wondered why the delay despite the case being shifted to Hyderabad from Pulivendula.

Meanwhile, the supreme court also rejected the bail petition filed by prime accused Sivashankar Reddy’s wife Tulasamma. The court said that it would consider if the investigation is delayed. However, the bail would be considered on the merits of the case, the court observed.

The CBI in the past had pointed an accusing finger at Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskara Reddy in the murder. It was said that the accused, Sunil Yadav was found in the residence of Avinash Reddy before Vivekananda Reddy was murdered.

In another development, Avinash Reddy had filed a petition in the Telangana high court seeking anticipatory bail. He alleged that the CBI was investigating the case with a predetermined notion to fix him in the crime.

The Kadapa MP also wanted the Telangana high court to direct the CBI to investigate the case impartially. He also sought the court to direct the CBI to find a letter that was found near the body of Vivekananda Reddy when he was killed. He alleged that the CBI had completely ignored the letter aspect during its investigation.