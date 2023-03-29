TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had come to the national capital for the second time in a fortnight only to save himself and his family members from the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was falling at the feet of the BJP leaders to save him and his family from the Viveka murder. He said that the CBI investigation was revealing the involvement of the YS family in the murder.

Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy’s involvement was already proved in the case. The CBI had filed two affidavits in the Telangana high court establishing the involvement of Avinash Reddy and his father in the murder. The CBI had also exposed Avinash Reddy’s links with the accused in the murder.

The TDP MP said that Avinash Reddy bore grudge against Vivekananda Reddy for staking claim for the Kadapa MP seat. He said that Vivekananda Reddy had opposed the party ticket for Kadapa parliament seat being given to outsiders of the YS family, including Avinash Reddy.

The TDP MP said that the party’s victory march had already started and it would bounce back to power in Andhra Pradesh in the next election. He said that people of the state were realising the mistake of voting the YSR Congress in the last election.

“Like the Indian Cricket team winning the 1983 world cup, the TDP would win the 2024 general elections and return to power,” Ram Mohan Naidu asserted. The MP also took strong exception to the State government issuing GO 1 prohibiting the political parties from holding roadshows and public meetings on the roads. He said that the GO exposes the fear of losing power by the YSR Congress.