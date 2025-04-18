Suriya’s Retro Trailer is Full of Vibe

Tamil Superstar Suriya will next be seen in Retro, a vintage mass entertainer packed with action. Karthik Subbaraj is the director and the trailer of the film is out. The trailer is well cut and it is full of vibe. Suriya sports several looks and his vintage looks offer a treat for his fans. Retro is a typical Karthik Subbaraj film and it is seen in every frame of the trailer. Retro also has several top actors like Nassar, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Prakash Raj and Sujith Shankar in other important roles.

The cinematography work is vibrant and it displays the mood of the film. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in Retro. Santhosh Narayana’s background score takes us back to the 90s. Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment are the producers of Retro. The film is releasing in Telugu through Sithara Entertainments. Retro will head for a theatrical release on May 1st.