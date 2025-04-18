Controversial scene removed from Jaat

Tollywood’s top production houses Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory have produced a Bollywood film Jaat featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Gopichand Malineni directed this mass entertainer and the film is doing decent business all over. A section of people in Jalandhar filed a complaint and an FIR was registered for hurting the sentiments of Christians. The production house responded on a swift note and removed the controversial scene to avoid further controversies.

“There has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect. Our intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments. We deeply regret it and have taken a quick action of deleting the scene from the film. We sincerely apologize to everyone whose beliefs have been hurt” posted Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory