Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Part Ways

Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has done ample number of Telugu films and she even dominated South cinema. Soon, she shifted her focus towards Bollywood and she has been signing glamorous roles. She has been in a neck-deep relationship with actor Vijay Varma and the duo emerged as the most spoken couple of Bollywood. They admitted about their relationship several times in interviews and they are spotted together in public frequently. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma even partied together and they kept their fans updated through their social media.

Some of the steamy episodes of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma from their recent web collaboration kept trending on social media. Tamannaah’s glamorous show also turned out to be the talk of the industry. As per the ongoing buzz, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma have now parted ways. They acted together in Lust Stories 2 together and they fell in love. After two years in love, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are now seperated. They haven’t issued any public statement. Both Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are currently busy with their respective films.