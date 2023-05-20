Tamannaah responds about Recent Allegations

Milky Beauty Tamannaah is busy with several films and web-based projects. She is also quite busy in Hindi and is dating actor Vijay Varma. There are strong speculations that Tamannaah will shake her leg with Nandamuri Balakrishna in his upcoming film that is directed by Anil Ravipudi. Several media houses and web portals carried the news. The actress issued clarity about the rumor. She called them baseless and she asked them to do a research before making some baseless allegations.

“I have always enjoyed working with @AnilRavipudi sir. I have huge respect for both him and Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. So reading these baseless news articles about me and a song in their new film is very upsetting. Please do your research before you make baseless allegations” posted Tamannaah. The actress is romancing Megastar Chiranjeevi in Bhola Shankar and a song is currently being shot in Europe. The film releases on August 11th.