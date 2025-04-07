x
Tamannaah’s Odela 2 makers make huge profit with pre-biz

Published on April 7, 2025 by nymisha

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Odela 2, the high budget sequel to Odela Railway Station has surprised trade experts and Industry with the huge theatrical and non-theatrical pre-release business. The film has set huge expectations with its teaser and makers have been creating history in promotional campaign.

The highly anticipated movie’s Telugu states and Overseas theatrical rights have been sold to Shankar Pictures “Shankar” and Suresh Reddy Kovvuri, to a whopping Rs.10 crores. It is Huge for any film, at a time when even renowned star heroes’ films are struggling to close and theatrical and non-theatrical rights.

The movie non-theatrical rights excluding Satellite rights have been sold to Rs.18 crores. Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam theatrical rights are with producers only. In total, the movie has already made Rs.28 crores business and the area wise business is being done.

The makers have entered into profit zone just with pre-release business and they promise the movie to be a huge blockbuster at the box office. Trade experts reason that the belief on Sampath Nandi’s name has lead to such phenomenal business for the film even in dire times for the market. The makers are planning another historical event to promote the film at Gaiety Galaxy theatre Mumbai releasing Telugu and Hindi trailers, on 8th April.

Sampath Nandi has written screenplay, dialogues and supervised the project while Ashok Teja directed it. Madhu has produced it without any compromise. The VFX marvel supernatural thriller is releasing on 17th April all over.

