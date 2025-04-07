x
Home > Movie News

Sumanth Prabhas’ Title & Chartbuster Connection

Published on April 7, 2025 by nymisha

Sumanth Prabhas’ Title & Chartbuster Connection

Sumanth Prabhas of Mem Famous fame is currently working on his second project, which promises to showcase a completely different side of him. Directed by debutant Subash Chandra and produced by Red Puppet Productions, this new venture is titled Godari Gattupaina, and the same was revealed through a poster.

The title, Godari Gattupaina, is inspired by the chartbuster song from Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. The title poster, which captures the rustic charm and the beauty of the Godavari landscapes, with its river, temple, and greenery- perfectly setting the tone for this rural romantic comedy.

Whereas Sumanth’s first film saw him portray a quintessential Telangana character, Godari Gattupaina will introduce him as a youngster from the Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh. This shift in character will offer Sumanth the chance to explore a different cultural backdrop, bringing fresh depth to his performance.

Debutante Nidhi Pradeep is the heroine, while veteran actor Jagapathi Babu plays an essential supporting character. Sai Santosh is the cinematographer, while Naga Vamshi Krishna is the music director.

Next Charan's PEDDI Breaches TOXIC, Sets New Benchmark Previous Tamannaah's Odela 2 makers make huge profit with pre-biz
