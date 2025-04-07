x
Charan’s PEDDI Breaches TOXIC, Sets New Benchmark

Published on April 7, 2025 by nymisha

Charan’s PEDDI Breaches TOXIC, Sets New Benchmark

The first shot of Global Star Ram Charan’s highly anticipated film PEDDI was released yesterday to terrific response from all corners. The First Shot has now broken all the records, not just for Telugu films, but for Pan India movies as well.

The First Shot of PEDDI breached the previous record set by the TOXIC glimpse (36 M views), by garnering 36.5 M+ views in 24 hours in Telugu alone. Fans from Telugu states and beyond flooded social media with praises for Charan’s unbelievable transformation. He stunned one and all by embracing a rough, rustic character that exuded power, intensity, and raw emotion.

Every frame of the glimpse was meticulously crafted, displaying impressive production values and larger-than-life visuals. Directed by Buchi Babu, PEDDI offers a stark contrast to Charan’s previous roles. With Venkata Satish Kilaru producing the project, PEDDI is being mounted lavishly.

Ram Charan himself dubbed for the Hindi version and the Hindi trailer was launched today to instantly great response. Fans and cine goers alike are already impressed by how well he’s embodied the character through his voice in Hindi.

