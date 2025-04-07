Centre releases Rs 4,285 Cr for Amaravati construction

Union Govt has released Rs 4,285 Cr for the construction of Andhra Pradesh capital city Amaravati. PM Modi Sarkar released these funds as advance towards capital construction, upon Chandrababu Naidu Govt’s request.

Centre released 25 percent of total construction cost as advance. It has acquired these funds from World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB). Along with advance, including Centre’s contribution of Rs 750 Cr for Amaravati construction, total Rs 4,285 Cr have been released.

Amaravati is the brain child of AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. Though Amaravati received a death blow during YSRCP tenure, it has got back to life after Chandrababu Naidu got back to power.

TDP-BJP-Janasena Alliance Govt is taking up Amaravati construction as utmost priority and CM Chandrababu Naidu is leaving no stone unturned to complete Amaravati before 2029.

Veteran leader Chandrababu is using all his experience and influence to raise funds for the construction of Amaravati city. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NDA coalition Government is dependent on TDP’s support, Chandrababu Naidu has been leveraging the advantage for the construction of Amaravati.