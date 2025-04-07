x
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
SRK and Deepika Padukone Teaming up Again

Published on April 7, 2025 by nymisha

SRK and Deepika Padukone Teaming up Again

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan is all set to work with Siddharth Anand for an actioner and it is titled King. SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan has an important role while Abhishek Bachchan essays the role of the lead antagonist. The film rolls this year and the pre-production work of the film reached the final stages. The film will be jointly produced by Marflix Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. As per the latest development, top actress Deepika Padukone has been roped in for an important role in the film.

Deepika will be essaying the role of Suhana’s mother in King. It is not a full-length role for Deepika but it is an important role. SRK and Siddharth Anand wanted to cast Deepika and the actress gave her nod. SRK and Deepika Padukone worked in Om Shanti Om, Pathaan and Jawan. Sujoy Ghosh stepped down as director and Siddharth Anand came on board. King has been under pre-production for a year and it will release next year.

