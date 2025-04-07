SRK and Deepika Padukone Teaming up Again

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan is all set to work with Siddharth Anand for an actioner and it is titled King. SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan has an important role while Abhishek Bachchan essays the role of the lead antagonist. The film rolls this year and the pre-production work of the film reached the final stages. The film will be jointly produced by Marflix Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. As per the latest development, top actress Deepika Padukone has been roped in for an important role in the film.

Deepika will be essaying the role of Suhana’s mother in King. It is not a full-length role for Deepika but it is an important role. SRK and Siddharth Anand wanted to cast Deepika and the actress gave her nod. SRK and Deepika Padukone worked in Om Shanti Om, Pathaan and Jawan. Sujoy Ghosh stepped down as director and Siddharth Anand came on board. King has been under pre-production for a year and it will release next year.