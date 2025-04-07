Buzz: Nani’s The Paradise to avoid clash with Ram Charan

The glimpse of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi has been out yesterday and the response has been unanimous. Buchi Babu’s vision is clearly seen and the film is backed by some of the top technicians. The team also announced that Peddi is slated for March 27th release next year. Before this, Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise is announced for March 26th, 2026 release covering the Sri Rama Navami holiday on Thursday.

With the arrival of Ram Charan’s Peddi, Nani’s The Paradise will move out from the race to avoid clash with Ram Charan’s film. The Paradise is the biggest film for Nani and the actor generally avoids clashes with any big film. After the release date of Peddi has been out, Nani has made up his mind to walk out from the race. The new release date of The Paradise will be announced at a later date. The shoot of The Paradise will start in May and it will be wrapped up this year. Srikanth Odela is the director and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer.