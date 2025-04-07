x
Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Badass

Published on April 7, 2025 by nymisha

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Badass

Young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda emerged as a successful hero with the Tillu franchise. His next film Jack is hitting the screens on April 10th and the film is a thriller loaded with commercial elements. The actor is promoting the film and Bommarillu Baskar is the director of this entertainer. Jack is a crucial film for Siddhu Jonnalagadda as the actor has to score a hit outside the franchise of Tillu. During the promotions, Siddhu revealed about his upcoming projects.

In an interesting revelation, he said that he has signed a film titled Badass and he plays the role of an actor and Badass narrates about the hurdles in the film industry. Ravikiran Perepu will direct this film and the scriptwork of the project is happening currently. S Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments are the producers of the film. Siddhu Jonnalagadda also said that his announced project Kohinoor is currently kept on hold and he would take up Badass in the place of Kohinoor. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is also shooting for Thelusu Kadaa, a romantic entertainer directed by Neeraja Kona. The film releases this year.

