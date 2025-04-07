Team Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Waiting Mode

Five days of shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming release Hari Hara Veera Mallu is left pending. Pawan promised to allocate dates from the past few months but the shoot got delayed as Pawan was completely occupied with his political engagements. The team announced that the film will hit the screens on May 9th. The new schedule of the film was planned on April 4th but Pawan Kalyan did not turn up for the shoot. He has to allocate five days to complete the shoot. The makers can release the film on May 9th only if Pawan completes the shoot in the next few days.

Else, the team have to hunt for a new release date as per the completion of the shoot. The team is also keen to request Pawan Kalyan to promote Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He would attend the pre-release event and it would be planned in AP. As the film is a historic flick and a pan-Indian film, the team is in plans to request the actor to promote the film on a couple of stages outside the Telugu states. The actor has to take the final call. For now, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for May 9th release and the post-production formalities are happening at a fast pace.