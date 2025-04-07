x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Team Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Waiting Mode

Published on April 7, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Badass
image
Team Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Waiting Mode
image
Are NTR and Sukumar Re-uniting?
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to Launch ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’
image
BJP Speeds Up State Leadership Elections to Pave Way for National President Selection

Team Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Waiting Mode

Five days of shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming release Hari Hara Veera Mallu is left pending. Pawan promised to allocate dates from the past few months but the shoot got delayed as Pawan was completely occupied with his political engagements. The team announced that the film will hit the screens on May 9th. The new schedule of the film was planned on April 4th but Pawan Kalyan did not turn up for the shoot. He has to allocate five days to complete the shoot. The makers can release the film on May 9th only if Pawan completes the shoot in the next few days.

Else, the team have to hunt for a new release date as per the completion of the shoot. The team is also keen to request Pawan Kalyan to promote Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He would attend the pre-release event and it would be planned in AP. As the film is a historic flick and a pan-Indian film, the team is in plans to request the actor to promote the film on a couple of stages outside the Telugu states. The actor has to take the final call. For now, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for May 9th release and the post-production formalities are happening at a fast pace.

Next Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Badass Previous Are NTR and Sukumar Re-uniting?
else

TRENDING

image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Badass
image
Team Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Waiting Mode
image
Are NTR and Sukumar Re-uniting?

Latest

image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Badass
image
Team Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Waiting Mode
image
Are NTR and Sukumar Re-uniting?
image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to Launch ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’
image
BJP Speeds Up State Leadership Elections to Pave Way for National President Selection

Most Read

image
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to Launch ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’
image
BJP Speeds Up State Leadership Elections to Pave Way for National President Selection
image
AP CM Chandrababu raises issue of Trump’s tariffs on aquaculture sector, with Commerce Min Piyush Goyal

Related Articles

Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray