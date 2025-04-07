Are NTR and Sukumar Re-uniting?

Top actor NTR worked with Sukumar in the past with Nannaku Prematho. The duo is busy with their respective commitments and Sukumar had no time to meet NTR. The duo has met recently and Sukumar’s wife posted a click from their get together. They are spotted bonding together. Sukumar several times admitted that NTR is one of the best actors. Even NTR too has complimented Sukumar during special occasions.

NTR has War 2, Prashanth Neel’s Dragon, Devara 2 and Nelson’s actioner lined up. Sukumar is on a break and he will work on Ram Charan’s project and Pushpa 3. For now, both NTR and Sukumar are occupied for the next few years. Their collaboration may not happen anytime soon but they spent some quality time together during their break.