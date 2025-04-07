x
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Are NTR and Sukumar Re-uniting?

Published on April 7, 2025 by nymisha

Are NTR and Sukumar Re-uniting?

Top actor NTR worked with Sukumar in the past with Nannaku Prematho. The duo is busy with their respective commitments and Sukumar had no time to meet NTR. The duo has met recently and Sukumar’s wife posted a click from their get together. They are spotted bonding together. Sukumar several times admitted that NTR is one of the best actors. Even NTR too has complimented Sukumar during special occasions.

NTR has War 2, Prashanth Neel’s Dragon, Devara 2 and Nelson’s actioner lined up. Sukumar is on a break and he will work on Ram Charan’s project and Pushpa 3. For now, both NTR and Sukumar are occupied for the next few years. Their collaboration may not happen anytime soon but they spent some quality time together during their break.

