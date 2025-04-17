x
Home > Movie Reviews

Tamannaah’s Odela 2 Review

Published on April 17, 2025 by swathy

Tamannaah’s Odela 2 Review

Odela2 Movie Review

Odela2 Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Odela Railway Station was a direct OTT release during the pandemic time. Sampath Nandi directed this interesting attempt and Hebah Patel was the lead. As the response was positive, the team is back with the sequel titled Odela 2. Tamannaah joined the cast after which the film became bigger. Sampath Nandi supervised the film and Odela 2 was made on a huge budget. The trailer is visually good and the production values are grand. Odela 2 released in theatres today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Odela 2 is a continuation for Odela Railway Station and the story starts where the first part concluded. Tirupathi (Vasishta) is a womanizer and he eyes each and every girl in the village. He has a habit of killing women after their wedding on the day of their first night. One day, his wife (Hebah Patel) kills him. The entire village has their grudge on Tirupathi and the soul of Tirupathi decides to torture the people of the village. Odela turns sleepless after the soul of Tirupathi enters into the village. A series of murders will leave the village in shock. Then comes a devotee of Lord Shiva (Tamannaah) to bring things under control. The rest of Odela 2 is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

Odela 2 is a war between the power of God and Evil. Telugu audience have seen several films with similar plots. The film has enough depth and is a continuation to Odela Railway Station. Tamannaah’s presence and the grand visuals are the major highlights of Odela 2. The director hints about Tirupathi’s revenge plan against the villagers. Some of the scenes are quite thrilling and are impressive. All the murders are designed in the same format. Some of the scenes are like repeated ones from Odela Railway Station.

As the plot gets unfolded, the director has to keep the audience engaged through the narration and it doesn’t happen in Odela 2. Tamannah’s role enters during the interval portions of the film. The introduction episode of Tamannaah looks heroic and is well presented. The visuals in the second half are quite impressive. The arrival of Lord Shiva during the climax will give goosebumps for the audience. But the drama in the second half is not impressive. Odela 2 also has references from several super hit films and the director used them well. Tirupathi’s role reminds us of Pasupathi’s role from Arundathi. The Indian audience have been watching films with devotional touch. In this aspect, Odela 2 makes a decent one time watch.

Performances:

Tamannaah has never stepped into such roles and the actress was well fit as a devotee of Lord Shiva. She has done the role with perfection. Hebah Patel gets a guest role in Odela 2. Vasishta is very good in the role of Tirupathi and his role creates the needed impact. Murali Sharma will be seen in an important role.

Odela 2 is a film that is high on technical aspects and the film looks rich enough. The cinematography work is one of the major highlights of the movie. The background score brought the needed elevations for Odela 2. The themes used in the background score are very much impressive. The production values are grand and Odela 2 looks rich in every frame. Sampath Nandi and his team have done a decent job. Some of the episodes will leave the audience in goosebumps.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

