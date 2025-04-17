x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Shock for Group I candidates

Published on April 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
NKR’S Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi USA Premieres Today
image
Odela2 Review
image
Tamannaah’s Odela 2 Review
image
Shock for Group I candidates
image
Big moment for Amaravati: PM Modi to relaunch AP Capital works on May 2

Shock for Group I candidates

The Telangana High Court ordered Government not to issue appointment letters to Group I selected candidates, till the cases relating to the recruitment examination are cleared. However High Court allowed Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to continue the certificate verification of selected candidates.

The Telangana High Court gave these directions as several candidates and activists approached HC alleging irregularities in the conduct of Group I examination.

Group I examinations were held to fill up 563 vacancies in Telangana. These posts include high profile jobs like Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and others.

Initially total 4.03 lakh aspirants applied for Group I examination. Preliminary examination was held in June 2024. Total 31,383 qualified for Mains exams.

In the later stage, 20,161 candidates appeared for Group I Main examination held in October, 2024. After extensive evaluation process, TGPSC released General Ranking List of successful candidates in March, 2025.

However, since the release of Mains results, Opposition parties and a section of aspirants have been alleging irregularities in the conduct of Group I examination. Many have approached HC, leading to Court’s intervention in the matter.

Next Tamannaah’s Odela 2 Review Previous Big moment for Amaravati: PM Modi to relaunch AP Capital works on May 2
else

TRENDING

image
NKR’S Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi USA Premieres Today
image
Shock for Group I candidates
image
Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi – Good Chance Of BO Revival

Latest

image
NKR’S Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi USA Premieres Today
image
Odela2 Review
image
Tamannaah’s Odela 2 Review
image
Shock for Group I candidates
image
Big moment for Amaravati: PM Modi to relaunch AP Capital works on May 2

Most Read

image
Big moment for Amaravati: PM Modi to relaunch AP Capital works on May 2
image
Tension Erupts at TTD Goshala
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Issues Ordinance on SC Categorization

Related Articles

Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan