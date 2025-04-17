Shock for Group I candidates

The Telangana High Court ordered Government not to issue appointment letters to Group I selected candidates, till the cases relating to the recruitment examination are cleared. However High Court allowed Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to continue the certificate verification of selected candidates.

The Telangana High Court gave these directions as several candidates and activists approached HC alleging irregularities in the conduct of Group I examination.

Group I examinations were held to fill up 563 vacancies in Telangana. These posts include high profile jobs like Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and others.

Initially total 4.03 lakh aspirants applied for Group I examination. Preliminary examination was held in June 2024. Total 31,383 qualified for Mains exams.

In the later stage, 20,161 candidates appeared for Group I Main examination held in October, 2024. After extensive evaluation process, TGPSC released General Ranking List of successful candidates in March, 2025.

However, since the release of Mains results, Opposition parties and a section of aspirants have been alleging irregularities in the conduct of Group I examination. Many have approached HC, leading to Court’s intervention in the matter.