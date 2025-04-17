x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
View all stories
Home > Politics

Big moment for Amaravati: PM Modi to relaunch AP Capital works on May 2

Published on April 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
NKR’S Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi USA Premieres Today
image
Odela2 Review
image
Tamannaah’s Odela 2 Review
image
Shock for Group I candidates
image
Big moment for Amaravati: PM Modi to relaunch AP Capital works on May 2

Big moment for Amaravati: PM Modi to relaunch AP Capital works on May 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will relaunch Amaravati Capital construction works on May 2. AP Govt is making extensive arrangements for the historic event, with CM Chandrababu Naidu taking personal interest in every aspect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the Amaravati construction works at around 4 PM on May 2, as it was decided as auspicious time. Besides PM, several Union Ministers will also participate in the landmark event.

CM Chandrababu Naidu Govt has finalised the large space behind Secretariat at Velagapudi as the venue for Amaravati’s relaunch event. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting, TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance Govt is expecting attendance of 5 lakh people in the all-important program.

Amaravati Capital construction has been AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s favorite venture and he has made it his life goal to complete the Capital city during his tenure. Keeping in view the disastrous fate Amaravati suffered during YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s tenure, CM Chandrababu Naidu is racing against the time to complete it within in his tenure.

Thanks to the alliance of BJP-TDP-Janasena, even Centre is also lending all possible support for Amaravati construction. With PM Modi’s Sarkar depending on TDP MPs support, Amaravati is getting priority even at Centre. Already AP Govt has called tenders and approved orders for about Rs 41,000 Cr Capital construction works, in a bid to complete Capital construction swiftly.

Next Shock for Group I candidates Previous Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi – Good Chance Of BO Revival
else

TRENDING

image
NKR’S Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi USA Premieres Today
image
Shock for Group I candidates
image
Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi – Good Chance Of BO Revival

Latest

image
NKR’S Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi USA Premieres Today
image
Odela2 Review
image
Tamannaah’s Odela 2 Review
image
Shock for Group I candidates
image
Big moment for Amaravati: PM Modi to relaunch AP Capital works on May 2

Most Read

image
Big moment for Amaravati: PM Modi to relaunch AP Capital works on May 2
image
Tension Erupts at TTD Goshala
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Issues Ordinance on SC Categorization

Related Articles

Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan