Big moment for Amaravati: PM Modi to relaunch AP Capital works on May 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will relaunch Amaravati Capital construction works on May 2. AP Govt is making extensive arrangements for the historic event, with CM Chandrababu Naidu taking personal interest in every aspect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the Amaravati construction works at around 4 PM on May 2, as it was decided as auspicious time. Besides PM, several Union Ministers will also participate in the landmark event.

CM Chandrababu Naidu Govt has finalised the large space behind Secretariat at Velagapudi as the venue for Amaravati’s relaunch event. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting, TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance Govt is expecting attendance of 5 lakh people in the all-important program.

Amaravati Capital construction has been AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s favorite venture and he has made it his life goal to complete the Capital city during his tenure. Keeping in view the disastrous fate Amaravati suffered during YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s tenure, CM Chandrababu Naidu is racing against the time to complete it within in his tenure.

Thanks to the alliance of BJP-TDP-Janasena, even Centre is also lending all possible support for Amaravati construction. With PM Modi’s Sarkar depending on TDP MPs support, Amaravati is getting priority even at Centre. Already AP Govt has called tenders and approved orders for about Rs 41,000 Cr Capital construction works, in a bid to complete Capital construction swiftly.