TANA immigration seminar on 221(G) Administrative Processing Delays

Right now we see a huge problem where Indian nationals are stuck outside the country awaiting visa stamping. The delay is the result of admin processing or 221g. There are many cases where people should not have been put in 221g and their visa is unlawfully delayed. Those are the people we are looking to help.

To start, we want to focus on two groups. The first is anyone on an H visa that has been given a 221g asking for client letters or proof of project. This issue was settled already through litigation and this type of evidence is not relevant to the visa approval. We anticipate to see a policy change on this issue and this problem will go away.

The second most common issue is people who have received 221g notices with no requests for information. The State Department is required by regulation to provide a list of evidence needed to process the visa and we want to be the driving force to help the community.

For more details, please register at https://tana.org/Immihelp

TANA is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: TANA Immigration Seminar

Time: Sep 22, 2022 08:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

