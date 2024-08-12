x
TDP govt targeting poor, says Jupudi

Published on August 12, 2024

TDP govt targeting poor, says Jupudi

The YSR Congress Party SC Cell State President Jupudi Prabhakar Rao slammed TDP coalition government for vindictively targeting the poor in the state by taking steps to reverse an ordinance introduced by the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that granted full ownership rights to assignees over assigned lands that they have held for more than 20 years.

Speaking to the media at the Hyderabad Press Club on Monday, he strongly criticized the government’s actions to annul this ordinance and labeled their decision to halt registrations on these lands as malicious.

Explaining in detail, he highlighted that on January 26, 2024, an ordinance was issued concerning these lands. Historically, lands assigned before and after 1977 for housing and agricultural purposes to the poor and small farmers were not allowed to be sold. However, with increasing land values, debates arose during the tenures of Chandrababu Naidu and YSR on whether to allow these lands to be sold. Upon taking office, the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a decisive move regarding these lands, ensuring that only the original assignees could register and sell them. He recalled that despite pressure from those who had purchased these lands, the YSR Congress government upheld the ordinance’s provisions, ensuring that only the original beneficiaries would retain full rights.

Also Read : Confusion Continues in TDP over Vizag MLC Seat

He slammed the government, which issued a government order (GO) on August 10, 2024, leading to confusion and the suspension of registrations on assigned lands by using unrelated incidents in Madanapalle and Visakhapatnam as excuses to issue this GO. He warned against the TDP’s attempts to destabilize the lives of the poor and their recent actions regarding assigned lands.

Jupudi emphasized that any illegal occupation of assigned lands should be addressed, but it is unjust to infringe on the rights of the poor. He highlighted that over 2,06,171 acres belonging to more than 97,000 families had been granted full rights by the YSRCP government.

